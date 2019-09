SAN ANTONIO — Do you know this family? A San Antonio police substation is trying to get four wedding photos back to their owner.

The San Antonio Central SAFFE substation posted one of the photos to their Facebook Page. They were found in the area of North Flores and Fredericksburg Road.

Can you help identify the people in the picture in order to return the pictures to the rightful owner.

The photos had signs of being stolen in a vehicle burglary and were discarded by a nearby creek, San Antonio Police said.

If you have any information regarding the photos, contact Central SAFFE at (210) 297-7413.