San Antonio — Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank on the city's northeast side.

Police said the suspect walked into the Chase Bank in the 6500 block of FM 78 on July 9 at 1:20 pm demanding money from the bank teller's drawer. Investigators said he threatened that he had a gun.

The banker teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.

If you recognize the suspect and have information on his whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7876

