This missing teen was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Wednesday.

16-year-old Kathline Lubin was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key. She is described as being 5'8", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and red hair.

She has glasses and a nose piercing on the left side of her nose.