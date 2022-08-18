SAPD looking for missing person last seen in the Medical Center area

Raquel Santiago is described as being 5'1", weighs 150 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a missing 69 year old woman who was last seen in the 7700 block of Floyd Curl.

She has a diagnosed medical condition and was last seen wearing a yellow blouse, light blue jeans and black Under Armor sneakers.

She was last seen on August 15 leaving Methodist ER. She is diagnosed with medical conditions as well as heart problems and she has a pacemaker.

If you have seen her or knows where she may be, you are asked to contact SAPD's missing person unit at (210) 207-7660.

