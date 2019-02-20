SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's help in finding 9-year-old Isaiah “Ronnie” Hedland, who was last seen on Hoover Avenue on the southwest side.

The boy is described as standing 4-foot-4 with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a mole on the left side of his face.

He is right handed with curly ear top length hair, was last seen wearing a white polo, khaki pants, and carrying a camouflage backpack.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of the missing child, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s missing persons unit at (210)207-7660.