SAPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl on the city's southeast side

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for missing 15-year-old Destiny Nicole De La Rosa who last heard from on Sept. 19 on the 200 block of Waugh Street.

De La Rosa is 5'2 weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink top with blue jeans, a Michael Kors belt and several gold and silver rings and a necklace.