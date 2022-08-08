SAPD looking for missing 13-year-old

The teen was last seen on July 27 in the 9700 block of South Presa Street.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on July 27, officials said.

Marissa Ann Marie Hurni was last seen in the 9700 block of South Presa Street on July 27. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with a nightmare before Christmas logo.

Hurni is described as being five feet tall, weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and mid length naturally brown hair that's been dyed red.