San Antonio — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man they say stole his mother's credit card, rented a truck, and set police on an intense chase on the city's northwest side.

Around 10:30 am Saturday, police said the suspect's mother contacted them after he fled their home near Timberhill with her credit card. She said he then rented a truck, stripped it of its decals and proceeded across town.

An SAPD helicopter spotted 31-year-old Jacob Corby driving through the medical center area. He was able to flee to a northwest-side apartment complex, jump out of the car and over a fence, and into a wooded area.

Officers then released their K9 unit and initially thought they had the suspect squared in. He was able to flee the area and police lost him.

An SAPD Sergeant Steven Bratina detailed the pursuit in the video below.

Anyone with information on Corby's whereabouts should contact SAPD.

Corby could face charges of evading arrest on foot, evading arrest in a vehicle, and credit card abuse.

