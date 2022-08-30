SAPD looking for man who stabbed two people after fight on River Walk

Police are looking for the suspect and may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the crime.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible in a River Walk stabbing.

Police say on July 23 just before 6 a.m., the victim had gotten into a fight in the 200 block of East Houston street. After the fight, the victim and another person were walking away and the suspect followed them.

The victims walked down onto the 200 block of River Walk when they were confronted again by the suspect. They started fighting and the suspect stabbed both of the men.