SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man accused of exposing himself at a northeast-side drive-thru.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Terrance Palumbo. On July 21st, he reportedly exposed himself while in a restaurant drive-thru on Thousand Oaks. Right now, police know of at least two other incidents that happened within the last month.

In a separate incident that occurred July 17, Palumbo is accused of exposing himself while driving aggressively on the highway. On July 7, Palumbo allegedly exposed himself to another person as she was putting gas in her vehicle at a convenience store near 410 and Marbach.

According to police, Palumbo drives a dark colored Ford Escape SUV. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

