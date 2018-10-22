SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police need your help identifying the man accused of stealing beer from an east-side convenience store.

SAPD said the suspect stole a large pack of Budweiser beer from the store located in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue on September 3.

Investigators said the suspect took items he didn't pay for and headed for the door. When a bystander tried to confront him, police said he allegedly showed a gun on his waistband.

The suspect is pictured on surveillance footage with the beer in hand while wearing a white hat, camouflage T-shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you recognize the suspect contact SAPD robbery detectives at 210-207-0300.

