SAPD looking for 22-year-old Logan Dolphin, last seen on southeast side

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Logan William Dolphin, who was last seen on the southeast side on Friday.
Police say Dolphin has a diagnosed intellectual disability, and his disappearance puts him in danger. He is described as 5'8" and 142 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a scar on the back of his head.
He was last seen Friday morning at 3333 Research Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78235.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.