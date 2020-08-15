SAPD looking for 22-year-old Logan Dolphin, last seen on southeast side

Police say Dolphin has an intellectual disability, and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Logan William Dolphin, who was last seen on the southeast side on Friday.

Police say Dolphin has a diagnosed intellectual disability, and his disappearance puts him in danger. He is described as 5'8" and 142 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a scar on the back of his head.

He was last seen Friday morning at 3333 Research Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78235.