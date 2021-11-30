SAPD issues warning to gun owners ahead of holiday season

While it’s easy to think the glove compartment in your car is a safe place to store your gun, police say it is not.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says they’re working to keep stolen guns off of the streets, and they need the public’s help.

This year alone the department says approximately 1,500 guns have been stolen from vehicles in their jurisdiction, which is why SAPD is asking gun owners to be responsible when leaving your house with a weapon.

“Stolen firearms can leave to serious such as robberies, shootings, and murders,” Officer Millstid with the San Antonio Police Department said.

While it’s easy to think the glove compartment in your car is a safe place to store your gun, police say it is not.

“If you own a firearm, we ask that you be responsible and not leave it in an unattended car,” Officer Crochet with the San Antonio Police Department said.

They say to prevent yourself from being a victim, it’s always best to plan ahead if you know you’ll be parking at a shopping center, business, or visiting a location that doesn’t allow guns.

“Please make sure to document the serial number of your firearm, in the event it is stolen,” Officer Crochet said.