A Silver Alert has been issued by the San Antonio Police Department for Olga Martinez, a 70-year-old woman who went missing on Friday afternoon.

Police say that Martinez’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

SAPD describes Martinez as 70 years old, born on April 13, 1948, 5’3 and 150 pounds with wavy, shoulder-length red hair, and green eyes.

Martinez was last seen on foot wearing a light gray top, blue jean capri pants, and a light gray purse.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Martinez, you’re urged to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

© 2018 KENS