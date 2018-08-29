SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in a north-central neighborhood.

SAPD said a woman was found hanging by an extension cord at a home in the 1000 block of West Ridgewood Court around 2:30 am Wednesday.

Police questioned a male at the residence and say he told them the two got into an argument and he left the home. He claims that when he got back, he found her hanging in the closet.

Forensic investigators are working to find out if her death was caused by hanging or homicide.

He's been detained for questioning.

This is a developing story.

