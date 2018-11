The San Antonio police department was investigating a shooting in far west San Antonio Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the 10300 of Cone Hill, according to Doug Greene, SAPD PIO.

At least 15 police units and 3 fire units responded to the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

It was not clear what led to the shooting or how severe the injuries were.

Further details were not immediately available.

