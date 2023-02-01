SAPD investigating after off-duty officer shoots at alleged carjacking suspect

The officer has been identified as Miguel Leal. He's been with SAPD for 11 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Nov. 20 outside a south-side auto parts store.

Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour later, and a few blocks away, after the off-duty officer shot at the stolen vehicle.

The officer has been identified as Miguel Leal. He's been with SAPD for 11 years. Authorities said the car was stolen from Leal's son, and he later tracked the car down and shot at it.

Police put out a description of the blue car on their radio system, and a license plate number, and soon officers were scouring the area on the ground and in the air.

An 18-year-old was in the vehicle and crashed it, but then tried to run, police said. He was caught and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest.

One of the early radio dispatches included, "The Charger -- it's my vehicle. Use caution. The individual did have a Glock on him. As well, I had my duty gear in the back. My ballistic vest was in the back in the trunk."