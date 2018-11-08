SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is working to find the person responsible for a fatal shooting overnight on the northeast side.

SAPD said a man was killed after walking outside of his home to check out a suspicious car parked out front, around 1:20 am on Saturday in the 3900 block of Highcliff Drive.

Investigators said gunshots were fired from the vehicle, hitting the man in the chest. The victim also exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to police.

The homeowner died on the way to the hospital.

The only description investigators had for the suspect in the vehicle is a male in a dark shirt.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, a male with a gunshot wound showed up to North East Baptist Hospital.

Police are trying to determine if he could possibly be the suspect.

