SAPD investigating after woman shot while driving on southside

Officials are not sure it the attack was targeted or random.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot multiple times while driving on the southside early Thursday morning.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 200 block of Baldwin Boulevard near I-37 around 12:51 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

The victim told police she was being followed by another driver in what she said was a white Dodge truck just before the shooting. Then at some point, she said someone in that truck shot at her, hitting her twice in her body.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

Officers don’t have a lot of information on this shooting, so they are relying on witnesses to try and figure out exactly what happened.

Police have not yet located the suspect or suspects, but are searching the area around Baldwin Boulevard.

Police aren’t sure if this was a targeted attack, or random.

They are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

