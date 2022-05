The ceremony honored 62 officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department on Friday honored officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The SAPD Police Memorial Ceremony took place at the SAPD Training Academy on Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m. The ceremony honored 62 officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The memorial service featured a 21-Gun Salute, the Sounding of Taps, SAPD Pipes and Drums playing “Amazing Grace”, and a fly-over by SAPD Blue Eagle.