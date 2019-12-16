SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner opened fire to scare off a man lurking outside his home after San Antonio Police said he heard someone in his backyard.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Warren Street near downtown.

Police said the homeowner fired two shots and one of the bullets ricocheted off the ground, hitting the man in the leg.

The man ran off and flagged down an officer for help, police said. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated.