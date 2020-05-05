SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner shot and killed a man who he said was breaking into his car, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Deely Place on the city's south side.

The man told authorities he confronted the suspect and that's when the suspect pulled a gun on him. The homeowner said he took out his gun and shots were exchanged. The suspect was hit and ran off, police said.

After a short time, the suspect's body was found near a basketball court down the street. Police believe the suspect ran over there to hide, but then bled out.

It was not reported if the homeowner will face charges.

