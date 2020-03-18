SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man was hit and killed by a car on the northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Ingram and Callaghan Road.

Police said the female driver called police and remained at the scene. She is not expected to face any charges because the man was crossing the street without a crosswalk.

Alcohol was not a factor, authorities confirmed.

