SAPD look for driver in connection with a hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the driver of a silver SUV in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on the east-side.

Police say the silver SUV hit a 25-year-old man, Abraham Ortega, Wednesday night killing him on South W. W. White Road and Brideman Drive.

Police say Ortega was walking across the road when he was hit by a silver Dodge Durango killing Ortega at the scene. The driver then left without providing any help.