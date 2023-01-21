x
Local News

SAPD look for driver in connection with a hit-and-run

Police say a man was walking across the road when he was hit by a silver Dodge Durango.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the driver of a silver SUV in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on the east-side. 

Police say the silver SUV hit a 25-year-old man, Abraham Ortega, Wednesday night killing him on South W. W. White Road and Brideman Drive. 

Police say Ortega was walking across the road when he was hit by a silver Dodge Durango killing Ortega at the scene. The driver then left without providing any help. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for up to $5,000 for information that might lead to an arrest. 

