'When we knock on that door it will be safer' | SAPD will handle noise disturbances for you

An SA mother was shot after an argument over loud music. SAPD said they can respond to noise disturbances to help deescalate similar issues.

SAN ANTONIO — Early Wednesday morning a mother of three was shot during an altercation over loud music. The suspect is still at large.

Police say the woman went to the apartment above her own to complain about loud music and the argument escalated into the parking lot where someone shot her in the chest.

SAPD told KENS 5 Wednesday police can respond to noise disturbance calls to keep situations from escalating this far.

"We encourage the public to avoid confrontation, avoid what happened last night, and to call us," SAPD Officer Nicholas Soliz said. "We have the tools to deescalate the situation. When we knock on that door it's going to be safer for everyone around and for the caller."

Soliz said SAPD already responds to noise disturbance calls right now and have the training to prevent those situations from becoming violent.

San Antonians can call 911 or call the SAPD non-emergency line at 210 207 7273.

"Noise complaints are just as important as any other call. We are here to serve the public. If you call and say 'hey, my neighbor's music is too loud, I don't want to confront them due to something escalating,' we will be more than happy to do that as that is our job," Soliz said.

The shooting happened at the Arcadian Apartment Complex on the city's east side around 2 a.m.

Police say the suspected shooter drove off after the incident and the woman went back upstairs into her apartment where one of her son's called for help.

She was taken to BAMC in critical condition but police said her condition improved to stable after undergoing surgery later in the morning.