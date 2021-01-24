SAPD: Fog may be to blame after woman loses control of vehicle, rolls into ditch

Authorities also said about a dozen accidents — all minor ones — were reported around San Antonio, possibly due to the fog.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says dense fog and slick roads may be to blame for a rollover crash on the city's south side.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on East Southcross and South Presa Street.

Police said the woman was driving east on South Presa when she lost control of her vehicle. The car then rolled into a ditch.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities also said about a dozen accidents — all minor ones — were reported around San Antonio, possibly due to the fog making it difficult to see.