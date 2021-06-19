Man shot in home invasion; police search for male suspect

The five people who were inside the home ran upstairs and hid while the suspect took things.

SAN ANTONIO — A home invasion on the city's far northwest side led to a man being shot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 13200 block of Stadium Cove off Skyhawk Drive.

Police said an unknown male suspect walked into the home unannounced and began taking items, holding those inside at gunpoint.

The five people who were inside the home ran upstairs and hid while the suspect took things. The suspect then went outside and opened fire on the home while standing in the front yard. He took off in an unknown vehicle.

The man who was shot, who is in his 20s, was hit one time in the abdomen. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

At this time, police have not said what items the suspect took. Everyone in the home was over the age of 18. No arrests have been reported.