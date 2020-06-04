SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for an unknown number of suspects who opened fire on five east-side homes, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday at the intersection of St. George Street and Beaver Lane.

Police said the shooters pulled into an alley and fired more than 30 shots at houses along the street.

Each house had more than five people inside, including children in three of the homes, police said.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED: COVID-19 projection shows height of US need for ventilators, beds will be mid-April

RELATED: Thousands of rental cars destroyed in fire at Florida airport

RELATED: Georgia inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

RELATED: Man charged with murder, tampering with evidence in missing Austin woman's death

RELATED: Teen arrested, accused of shooting acquaintance over old feud