SAN ANTONIO — Police say they are investigating after finding a car on San Antonio's east side that was stolen with a 2-year-old boy inside. The child is OK, and at least one suspect is in custody as of Wednesday evening, but authorities say they're searching for another.

According to the boy's grandmother, his mother left him inside the car while she went inside a gas station Wednesday evening. When she came out, the car was gone.

Police say one suspect apparently got in the car and drove it down the street with the child inside before ditching it in a restaurant parking lot. A few minutes later, authorities found the car and boy.

As of now, SAPD says they are searching for a second suspect who was also involved.