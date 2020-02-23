SAN ANTONIO — A fight involving ten family members ended with a man stabbed and an elderly woman injured, San Antonio Police say.

The incident took place around midnight Sunday off Monterey, near West Commerce on the west side.

Police said when the fight broke out, at some point, the man who was stabbed assaulted an elderly woman, causing a head injury.

Another family member reportedly stabbed the man in defense of the grandmother, police said.

The man and woman were both taken to the hospital in stable condition. The man who was stabbed was charged with domestic violence.