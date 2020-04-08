SAPD: Family asleep when suspect shoots at their home

Authorities said there were multiple shell casings in the street in front of the home and bullet holes were in the walls.

SAN ANTONIO — A family was asleep in their home when their house was hit by bullets, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of Valley Forge Avenue on the city's northeast side.

Police said an unknown suspect(s) opened fire on the home, either taking off on foot or in a vehicle. There were no witnesses reported, so a suspect description was not provided.

Authorities said there were multiple shell casings in the street in front of the home and bullet holes were in the walls.