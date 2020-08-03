SAN ANTONIO — An elderly man is in critical condition after being hit by a car, and the driver responsible is in custody under suspicion of Drinking While Intoxicated, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 3:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Woodlawn and Bandera Road on the city's northwest side.

Police said a driver in his 30s was driving west on Bandera when he turned left on Woodlawn, hitting an elderly man who was in the crosswalk.

The elderly man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Woodlawn for closed for over two hours while authorities investigated. The driver was taken into custody under suspicion of DWI, but it is unclear what charges he will face at this time, police said.