SAN ANTONIO — An elderly man was shot and killed while sitting in his truck, and the gunman is still at large, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North Alamo Street and East Jones Avenue north of downtown.

Police found the man, who was in his 70s, in his vehicle. They say two male suspects dressed in black ran north after the shooting and have not been caught.

SAPD said the shooting was in an area where homeless people live, and police believe the victim was living in his truck, making it easy for the two men to walk up and open fire.

Authorities have not confirmed what led up to the shooting.

