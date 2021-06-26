SAPD: Eight people involved in crash east of downtown

Police said one of the drivers was from out of town and was confused as to which light she needed to stop at. She ran a red light, leading to the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Eight people were involved in a car crash east of downtown after a woman ran a red light, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday on East Commerce and East Houston Street.

Police said the woman, who is from out of town visiting her boyfriend, was driving a white car. She was driving eastbound on East Houston when she got confused as to which stop lights she was supposed to be looking for, authorities said.

The woman then ran a red light and hit a red car head on. A black car couldn't stop in time before T-boning the red car, police said.

Around eight people were involved in the crash, but authorities said all of them sustained minor injuries.

No one was hospitalized and alcohol was not a factor, police said.