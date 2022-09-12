Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex

Details are few as the investigation continues.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night.

Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.

A man believed to be about 21 and a woman believed to be 18 were detained at the scene by officers, but no formal charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

---

>MORE SAN ANTONIO NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.