SAPD: Driver runs from crash after slamming into pole, causing vehicle to flip over

Police said it appears the driver ran a red light, hit a concrete curb, slammed into the pole and then the vehicle flipped onto its side.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver of a Ford Explorer crashed into a pole, causing the vehicle to flip over, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the Highway 410 service road at Blanco Road.

Police said it appears the driver ran a red light, hit a concrete curb, slammed into the pole and then the vehicle flipped onto its side.

After crashing, the driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran from the crash. They were the only person inside the SUV. Police have not reported any arrests.