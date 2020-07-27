SAPD: Driver rear-ends 18-wheeler on Interstate 35

Police said the driver was able to get out of the car on his own and refused transport.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver rear-ended an 18-wheeler and walked away without any injuries, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 south of US 90.

Police said the driver who rear-ended the 18-wheeler lost control of his vehicle and the vehicle rolled after colliding with the truck.

SAPD said the driver was able to get out of the car on his own and refused transport. Officers said he did not appear to be intoxicated.