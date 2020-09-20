SAPD: Driver, passenger run from crash after hitting divider near downtown

Officers are still investigating if alcohol played a factor.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a center divider near downtown, then ran away from the scene, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on US Highway 281 near East Mulberry Avenue.

Police said a driver and a passenger were in the vehicle when the driver crashed into the divider and went into the southbound oncoming shoulder.

SAPD said the driver and passenger then fled from the vehicle on foot. One of the two suspects was found on the grounds of a nearby high school and taken into custody. The other suspect has not been caught.

Police said it is unclear if the person taken into custody is the driver or the passenger. Officers are still investigating if alcohol played a factor.

SAPD said they found several unopened beers inside the car, but no open containers. No serious injuries were reported.