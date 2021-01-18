SAPD: Driver loses control, slams into west-side home

Police said speeding was more than likely the main factor in the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver lost control and slammed into a west-side home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Ingram Road just south of 410.

Police said speeding was more than likely the main factor in the incident. At some point, the man lost control and crashed into the house, authorities said.

The San Antonio Fire Department spent several hours securing the structure. There was a family inside the home, but none of them were injured, police said.