SAN ANTONIO — Officers are still looking for the driver of a car they say crashed into 3 parked cars, before rolling over in front of a fraternity house, according to an official with SAPD.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to the 1100 block of Virginia Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found 3 parked cars with front-end damage and another car rolled over onto its top.

Despite thoroughly searching the area for crash victims, no one was found.

According to an official with SAPD, the driver of the rolled-over car was speeding down the street when they somehow hit/swiped 3 parked cars and then rolled multiple times immediately after hitting the parked cars.

No arrests have been made at this time.