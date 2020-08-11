SAPD: Driver dies in crash on Toepperwein after attempted traffic stop

Police say a detective saw the driver speed through a red light and followed about a mile and a half until the driver lost control and crashed into several trees.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a driver died Sunday after speeding through a red light, losing control, and crashing into a fence and several trees.

According to the San Antonio Police Department a detective was sitting at a red light on the access road of IH-35 at about 11: 30 a.m. when he saw a grey Honda Civic go through a red light on Toepperwein "at a very high rate of speed."

A preliminary report says the detective turned his lights on and attempted a traffic stop, following the car about a mile and a half to 15000 Toepperwein where the driver lost control and slid sideways, hitting a wooden fence and a few oak trees.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle according to police, who say that the San Antonio Fire Department responded, cut him out of the vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

“The SAPD does not allow vehicle pursuits for traffic violations or other non-violent infractions. When questioned about this incident, a police spokesman characterized this as a traffic stop and not a pursuit.”