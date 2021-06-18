SAPD: Driver crashes into three parked vehicles, then takes off

When officers arrived, they found the vehicles with significant damage.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver crashed into three parked vehicles, then took off, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Treeline Park on the city's north side.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicles with significant damage. Authorities later found a car matching the description of the car that crashed into the vehicles.

Officers did not find the driver, but will attempt to follow up with them. No injuries were reported.