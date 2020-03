SAN ANTONIO — A driver crashed into a mattress store on the north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of San Pedro near East Ramsey Road.

A witness called police and said a man was sleeping in his car. Police said that when that man woke up, he stomped on the pedal, backing up into the store.

Investigators believe a medical condition is to blame and that person is in stable condition.