SAPD: Driver crashes into man, takes off, leaving victim in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car, and the driver reportedly took off, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Castroville Road on the city's west side.

Police said the driver of a white SUV was going south on Castroville Road when they crashed into a man in his 40s who was crossing the street.

The victim was taken to University Hospital. The driver did not stop to render aid. Authorities are searching for the driver.