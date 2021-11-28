SAPD: Driver crashes into man attempting to cross street outside crosswalk

Police said the driver did not show signs of intoxication and no charges are expected at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said a man was hit on the city's west side after trying to cross the street.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of Culebra Road.

Police said a man was attempting to cross Culebra outside of a crosswalk. The man was hit by a pick-up truck and was seriously injured.

The driver of the truck told authorities they initially thought they hit an animal and kept going. However, the driver turned back around, then saw the man in the street.

The driver called for help and stayed with the man. Police said the driver did not show signs of intoxication and no charges are expected at this time.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Authorities closed that section of Culebra to investigate.