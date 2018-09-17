SAN ANTONIO — A driver ran down a San Antonio teenager and almost got away, police said.

It happened Sunday night at about 9:20 p.m. as the kid crossed Blanco Road at Parliament near West Avenue on the north side.

Police say a woman driving a red car hit the boy and another car, then sped off. Police found her car hidden behind a nearby fast food restaurant. 50-year-old Guillermina D. Graniel has been charged with Failure to Stop and Give Information, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Two other drivers stopped to help the teenager. He's in the hospital with a broken ankle.

