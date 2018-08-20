SAN ANTONIO — The family of detective Roland Perez says he passed away around midnight Sunday.

His struggle to find a bone marrow donor gained public attention after the South Texas Blood and Tissue center teamed up with him to register marrow donors in the city.

PREVIOUSLY: SAPD officer fighting cancer needs bone marrow transplant

Last week, Perez participated in a ceremonial final roll call with his brothers and sisters in blue at his SAPD Prue Substation, where he was assigned to patrol daylight shift.

SAPD Chief William McManus presented Det. Perez with a certificate, a U.S. flag, and words of appreciation on behalf of the Dept. and a grateful community for his service.

Funeral arrangements are still being organized.

