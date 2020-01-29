SAN ANTONIO — Photos from inside Anton Harris's apartment were shown to the jury on Tuesday as the so-called alleged Medical Center rapist's trial continued.

The 20-year-old is accused of targeting, assaulting and robbing several women in San Antonio's Medical Center. Harris was arrested in June of 2017. Police obtained a DNA match that identified him as a suspect in the six cases that unfolded between June of 2016 and May of 2017.

Det. Toby Burrows is an evidence technician with SAPD. He collected evidence at Harris' home on June 8, 2017 after a search warrant was executed.

The state called Burrows to the stand to go over what was found in his apartment on Eckert Road. He identified the items in photos and also went through a bag of evidence on the witness stand.

Burrows said they found two guns, a knife, a magazine and bullets. They also found a rose gold Fossil watch.

Det. Miles McPeak works in the Special Victims Unit with SAPD. He's assigned to an alleged victim's case and said the watch belonged to the victim Harris is accused of assaulting on May 28 of 2017 at Mission Ranch apartments.

Harris's former basketball coach at Marshall High School also took the stand. He knew Harris for four years and said he was a respectful player who didn't give him any problems, up until May 31 when he had to identify him to police.

Harris entered a guilty plea last July, but the judge denied it. He's facing five to 99 years or life in prison.

The state plans to call an alleged victim to the stand Wednesday morning.