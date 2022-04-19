SAPD data reveals how prevalent car burglaries are at one popular SA spot

"They are hitting them up quick and popping locks."

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 obtained new numbers of reported car burglaries and thefts, in the city, and at a popular San Antonio spot.

It is on the heels of a recent crime, at the RIM, that has garnered a lot of attention. At last check, San Antonio Police are still looking for a man who broke into a Tesla and reportedly stole Olympic medals from a Paralympian's car.

The medals have been found, but the suspect has not. The victim, Jen Lee, still doesn’t have his medals back. SAPD told KENS 5 Tuesday, they plan to return this medals possibly sometime this week.

KENS 5 conducted an interview with a man named Chris. He didn't want to show his face on camera and works at a business at the RIM Shopping Center. He said his truck was broken into recently, and said he was not alone.

"They are hitting them up quick and popping locks," he said. They pretty much trashed up my whole truck."

For vehicle thefts, trucks top the list. According to SAPD, the top three vehicles stolen in San Antonio are all trucks.

Ford F Series Pickup

Chevrolet Pickup, all models

Dodge Ram Series Pickup

Through a request, SAPD emailed KENS 5 the number of burglaries and vehicle thefts in San Antonio. KENS 5 looked at the city as a whole and the main address for the RIM.

Jessica Lopez, the General Manager of the RIM provided the following statement: