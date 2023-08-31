Bexar Co. DA responds to police chief's comments about emerging pattern of repeat violent offenders being re-released

The county district attorney said the suspect had been committing crimes for more than 20 years.

SAN ANTONIO — For the second time in less than a week, a San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officer was shot by a wanted felon on Wednesday afternoon.

The chaos unfolded on 1-10 around South New Braunfels, and shut down the highway for hours as authorities investigated.

Police Chief William McManus said the man they were after was being followed by officers and wanted on multiple warrants. That man was later identified by the Bexar County district attorney as Michael Kirkland.

Police said Kirkland crashed into a police car, shot at cars going by and tried to carjack drivers on the highway. This all led to the shootout with police, McManus said. One officer was shot and is stable.

Kirkland was killed on the highway.

Chief McManus said the suspect had a violent history. District Attorney Joe Gonzales confirmed the chief’s statement, saying on Wednesday evening that Kirkland had been accused of committing crimes for more than 20 years.

“It’s frustrating for everyone on this department,” McManus said.

McManus read out loud, during a press conference, a list of charges the suspect had faced previously that were dropped by the DA.

"Again, we have another officer in the hospital, being shot by an individual we were trying to arrest (and) take off the streets because he was wanted on violent felony warrants,” he said.

According to court documents, the 40-year-old suspect had faced 21 charges. He had two active arrest warrants as of Wednesday, when the east-side chaos unfolded. One was for a terroristic threat charge, the other for aggravated assault against a public servant.

"My concern is what happens to these individuals, these criminals, once we get finished arresting them,” McManus said.

Gonzales said that, during his time in office, Kirkland has had five cases dismissed. The reason, he said, is because neither victims nor witnesses were cooperating with the investigation.

"We couldn't locate witnesses, we couldn't locate victims," Gonzales said. "And when we did, they said, 'Sorry, I'm not interested.'"

Ultimately, he said, there was not enough evidence in each case for a conviction.

"If we had we had the ability to go forward and prosecute, he might have been in prison and we wouldn't be talking today,” Gonzales said.

The San Antonio Police Officers Association’s president, Danny Diaz, shared his frustrations regarding repeat offenders in a statement to KENS 5:

"This past May, over 70% of San Antonio voters expressed a clear desire to make the safety of our community a priority; however, when local elective officials fail to prosecute repeat criminal offenders and continue to allow violent criminals to be released on bail, time after time; how can officers continue to do their jobs effectively and ensure the safety of our citizens?

"Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales continues to disregard the needs of our city by circumventing policies that San Antonians have rejected. SAPD Chief McManus has raised the same concerns following last Thursday’s standoff which critically injured two SAPD police officers while attempting to arrest a convicted felon out on bond. A criminal, wanted on two felony warrants, along with misdemeanor offenses.

"When will our District Attorney take accountability for his inactions? How many more citizens will need to lose their lives, and how many more officers will have to face similar consequences?

"How many repeat offenders will it take for District Attorney, Joe Gonzales, to follow the laws to prevent these felons from causing more harm?

"Selective processes for criminal cases have proven to be negligent and are creating an unsafe environment for our citizens. If the citizens of San Antonio voted an individual into office, we should hold them accountable when they fail to protect our city."

Speaking to news media Wednesday afternoon, Gonzales said he believes he is taking accountability by sharing with the public why certain cases are not prosecuted. Just a few hours later, another opportunity presented itself when, according to authorities, yet another shooting involving SAPD resulted in a vehicle burglary suspect dead and another officer hospitalized.

Once again, according to McManus, the unidentified suspect killed Wednesday night was believed to be a repeat violent offender.